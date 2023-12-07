Kuami Eugene has reacted to some comments made by Samini about his international appeal and his style of music

Samini referred to Eugene's style as more local than international which the rockstar does not agree with

Eugene has stated that he respects Samini a lot because of his legendary status but he will not change his style because of his comments

Ghanaian Highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, has hit back at fellow musician Samini's recent comments suggesting that Eugene lacks international appeal due to his "local" sound.

In an exclusive interview on the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Samini openly expressed his preference for Kidi over Kuami Eugene, citing Kidi's stronger international appeal. The revelation sparked reaction, and has now prompted a response from the Angela hitmaker.

During a subsequent appearance on the Day Show, Kuami Eugene was asked about his reaction to Samini's remarks and whether he would consider altering his musical style to broaden his international reach. In a bold and unapologetic response, Kuami Eugene asserted that he had no intentions of changing his Highlife sound.

The artiste emphasised that changing his unique musical identity in pursuit of international recognition would be a disservice to the Highlife genre. He firmly stated that his commitment to preserving and promoting Highlife music was non-negotiable.

While acknowledging Samini's right to express his opinion, Kuami Eugene highlighted the global success of songs featuring his Highlife style. He pointed out that his sound has won over international audiences, resulting in sold-out concerts abroad. The musician said he respected Samini a lot but was not pleased with his statement.

