Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, in a video, visited a KFC restaurant and ordered food

In the video shared on her TikTok page, the lady embedded Kuami Eugene's latest song, Monica, in the background, which surprised many

Mary granted an interview after her contract with Eugene was terminated and painted him black, stating that she was underpaid and underfed by the singer

Mary, the former house girl of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, was spotted treating herself to a delicious meal in a video at a local KFC eatery.

The video, shared on her TikTok page, showed Mary's visit to the fast-food joint, where she seemed to enjoy herself, depicting herself as happy since leaving Kuami Eugene's household.

Adding an odd touch to the video, the background music featured Kuami Eugene's latest track, Monica, which came as a shock to many given her recent disparaging comments about the musician.

This dramatic turn of events follows Mary's recent interview, where she shared her side of the story following the termination of her employment with Kuami Eugene. During the interview, she claimed to have been underpaid and underfed while working for the singer. She even said that there were times she would faint because of extreme hunger.

Mary confuses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miss Oforiwaa reacted:

She also wants to become a Celebrity like Ama Official

Elizabeth Abban812 commented:

My dear forget everyone I really do feel your pain but you just give everything to God and I know he will surely turn things around for you okay

myzbhurl4 reacted:

Mary forget these foods can concentrate on eating Banku for 1 month and see something. Don’t forget to eat it morning, afternoon, evening and dawn

Mary attacks Asantewaa

In another story, Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, sent a strong warning to popular TikToker Asantewaa not to talk about her again.

Mary made a video addressing Asantewaa after the TikToker posted a video making light of her issues with Kuami Eugene.

Mary's remarks and recent behaviour surprised many as she seemed calm and innocent while working with Eugene.

