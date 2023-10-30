Afia Schwarzenegger has reported the passing of her dog, Frank

She suspects the dog was poisoned as reports indicate the pet was healthy two days ago before the incident

As she mourned the dog online, Afia sent a strong warning to the people behind the act

Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her dog after it was allegedly poisoned.

Online reports from some close relations claim that the dog was healthy and kicking only two days ago before the unfortunate incident.

She took to Instagram and posted videos of the helpless dog as the pet struggled for its life, strongly resolving to get to the bottom of the issue.

Afia Schwarzenegger sends strong warning to detractors after her dog's death

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the dog was poisoned to death by people she believes to be her detractors.

The socialite is known for her controversial takes and harsh swipes at popular Ghanaian personalities, attracting a ban earlier this year.

Recently, Afia also threw her weight behind Shatta Wale after the Ghanaian artiste verbally abused a broadcaster and his bosses after a disagreement.

Afia Schwarzenegger in mourning her loss wrote on Instagram:

To the people that poisoned my dog, I guess you can poison guns too !!! Because I want you to do the right thing??? Let’s see how it ends….I promise all of you! The battle line has been drawn. Good evening!!!!

Netizens caution Afia Schwarzenegger as she mourns her dog

While some netizens sent sympathising messages to Afia Schwarzenegger, others fear she may be next.

yungg_detroy's said

Some days ago you were demanding justice for mohbad , now it’s your your turn , by the way justice for your lovely dog

itz_angel_mop's said

The dog just took a shot on ur behalf. Be grateful to God and also be careful

chinx_sola's said

They just sent you a warning ⚠️…. Afia this game is played on the street, my dear be careful

godnice77's said

Let police be around .. that’s strategy of criminals they kill ur dog and attack you later .. ..

