Reggie Zippy has opened up about his struggles as a divorced husband trying to relate with his children

The artiste's ex-wife, Edith, lashed back at the artiste, calling his actions mere lies to tarnish her

The unhappy wife told Reggie Zippy that she was seeking redress from the court to prevent further abuse online

The ex-wife of renowned Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Reggie Zippy, has rubbished his recent claims and called him a liar.

The hiplife artiste recently shared his grievance as a divorced husband looking to spend quality time with his three children.

The post got the attention of the artiste's ex-wife, Edith, who didn't fail to narrate her side of the story.

Reggie Zippy's wife clears the air after his outbursts. Photo source: Instagram/ReggieZippyofficial

Source: Instagram

Reggie Zippy's wife calls him out

According to Edith, the hiplife artiste's recent outbursts online are nothing short of a smear campaign.

The musician's ex-wife established that contrary to his claims of not being able to see his children, there is no court order preventing him.

"The only court order out and in place is to protect me from exactly what he is doing that is making u all believe him."

She went on to accuse him of abusing and harassing his children with his alleged smear campaign.

Reggie Zippy's wife begs him to stop abusing his kids online

According to Reggie Zippy in his latest video, his three children are aged 16, 13 and 9.

While addressing Reggie Zippy's outbursts online, Edith reiterated that the children were minors and that his actions online pass as social media abuse and harassment.

The musician's ex-wife advised him to go to court rather than subject his family to constant abuse on social media.

Reggie Zippy flaunts new lover after divorcing his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the embattled Reggie Zippy was seen with a new lover a few days after news broke of his separation from Edith, his wife of 15 years, with whom he has three kids.

It's unclear whether the artiste's relationship with his new lover was valid or a hoax to mock the situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh