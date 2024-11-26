Don Little, in a video, surprised his rumoured girlfriend at her home as she celebrated her birthday

The diminutive actor visited the beautiful lady in her room with a birthday cake and champagne

The video of Don Little surprising his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday triggered reactions

Diminutive comic actor Don Little courted attention on social media after he surprised his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday.

The famous actor recently flaunted a beautiful woman he claimed to be in a committed romantic relationship with and expressed how much he cherished her.

He even called her his wife, stating they were very close and travelled everywhere together.

Don Little surprises rumoured girlfriend on birthday

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Don Little, wearing an all-white outfit with black shoes, was spotted entering his rumoured girlfriend's room with a close friend, who held a perfectly decorated birthday cake.

The comic actor encountered his rumoured girlfriend, who was without makeup and sitting on her bed with her female colleague, who serenaded her with a birthday song.

Don Little's rumoured girlfriend beamed with excitement as the actor, holding a champagne bottle in his hand, approached her and began singing his birthday song to her before sharing a long, passionate hug.

The couple and their friends held a small birthday party in the room, where the actor popped the champagne and had a toast to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Watch the video below:

Don Little and rumoured girlfriend stirs reactions

The video of Don Little surprising his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday triggered reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Lil Minaj commented:

"My daddy is enjoying oo😂🥰."

ABI said:

"Nice one 🥰🥰."

Daasebre1 commented:

"Money good oo."

goldy said:

"Someone has collected Don from me 🥺."

vivianbaisie commented:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 sister nie."

Don Little drives sleek Toyota

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Don Little shared a video of himself cruising in his Toyota Corolla in town.

The diminutive actor, who appeared small behind the car's wheels, spotted two beautiful women and engaged in a short conversation with them.

Don Little got the beautiful women laughing with his antics as they conversed.

