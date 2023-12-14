Reggie Zippy has opened up about his struggles after the dissolution of his marriage

The Ghanaian musician says he has been unable to talk to or meet his kids ever since the divorce

Some netizens empathised with him while others seem to believe he brought this on himself

Reggie Zippy, a Ghanaian hiplife veteran and member of the music group Reggie and Bolieis, is not pleased with life after his divorce.

The musician's marriage to his wife of 15 years was threatened after rumours of him cheating came up.

In a new video making rounds online, the hiplife veteran expressed his ordeals as a newly divorced husband.

Reggie Zippy laments over not having access to his kids

According to Reggie Zippy, he has been unable to speak to his kids or meet them since the sudden divorce.

The rapper, who flaunted a new lover moments after the divorce announcement, believes his three children, aged 16, 13 and 9, are still in their formative years and must have access to the mentorship and leadership of their father.

The musician admitted that several people have decided to sabotage his relationship with his three kids and trust that they will return to him when they become adults.

The Hit And Run hitmaker confessed that he has been a good father all his life and dared such people to research the impact and investments he's sown into them.

Netizens empathise with Reggie Zippy after his divorce

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Reggie Zippy's struggles.

bvidz97 wrote:

Reggie I love you man, brothers forever. But this is not the way to deal with things, especially it being made public, its not fair for anyone involved.

vinoliavandavis quizzed:

What at all did u do,I always see you being bitter

doreenasan added:

Why would a woman keep his children away from their father? Some are praying for their children's father to be involved in their life yet it a problem for those men . You've got yours begging to be in their life and your hiding them for what reason? No matter how long you hide them blood is still . They'll will all grow to look for him so why suffer raising them alone when he want to get involved?

Reggie Zippy's wife narrates her side of the divorce story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a post in which Reggie Zippy's ex-wife, Edith, poured her heart out over their divorce.

Edith accused Reggie Zippy of not being the responsible father and husband he portrays himself to be.

