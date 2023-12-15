M.anifest was on a promotional run ahead of his upcoming Manifestivities concert in Accra

He was asked whether he had listened to Medika's new album or knew the rapper

The artiste's reply to the question peeved Medikal, who took to social media to express his feelings

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest was recently at the Hitz FM studios in Accra when Andy Dosty asked whether he had listened to Medikal's new album.

Andy Dosty asked the question after reading a fan's contribution to the show claiming that Medikal had dissed M.anifest on his new album.

M.anifest replied, "We don't know each other," and established that he hadn't listened to the album with the supposed diss verse targeted at him.

Medikal jabs M.anifest for saying he doesn't know him Photo source: Instagram/AmgMedikal, Facebook/Manifest

Source: Instagram

Medikal addresses M.anifest's claims

A snippet of M.anifest's interview was shared online, gaining the attention of Medikal, who is also prepping for his concert after releasing his Planning And Plotting album.

According to Medikal, he and M.anifest were best friends who had been through a lot together, so he was surprised at the Nowhere Cool hitmaker's reply.

Medikal went further to author several tweets acknowledging his relationship with M.anifest and expressing his respect for him.

"He be senior man as a matter of fact."

Netizens react to Medikal's tweets about Manifest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who weighed in on Medikal's reception of M.anifest statements on air.

@quarcoo_de24553 suggested:

Boss you for just know your place in people’s life .just remember the diss song you mentioned his name boss you nor try .

@Lechiboroni wrote:

Na why ebe by force anaa

@ck_mdoe said:

You disrespect him any chance you get. You’re even lucky he said he knows of you.

Medikal outlines plans to sell out the 02 Arena in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Medikal's hopes to headline a sold-out concert at the prestigious 02 Arena venue in London.

The rapper would become the first Ghanaian to sell out the 20,000-capacity arena should his dreams of performing at London's 02 Arena actualise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh