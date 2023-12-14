Grand P caused a stir on social media when a video of him performing his songs on TV3's Showbiz 360 surfaced on the internet

The co-hosts of the show as well as his girlfriend Eudoxie Yao stood up from their chair to dance and cheer him on

The video sparked debate on social media as many were not pleased with his performance

Diminutive Guinean musician Grand P caused a frenzy on social media when he failed to impress many Ghanaians with his songs which he performed on TV3's Showbiz 360.

Grand P performed on Showbiz 360. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @grand_p_ambassadeur

Source: Instagram

Grand P performs his hit songs on Showbiz 360

As part of being a guest on TV3's Showbiz 360, Grand P entertained viewers and the studio audience with his hit songs.

The moment Grand P grabbed the microphone, his lover Eudoxie Yao and the co-hosts of the show began to dance with so much energy as they cheered him on.

After his performance, the diminutive singer was elated that his Ghanaian fans loved his music as he was all smiles on the stage.

Video of Grand P performing on TV's Showbiz 360.

Ghanaians react to a video of Grand P performing on Showbiz 360

The video got many people laughing hard as they added several laughing emojis to their opinions.

Many criticised Grand P's performance as they rated him low pertaining to his poor vocals.

ha_rrison8452 said:

What them dey hear wey them dey dance for there ahhh I dey wonder sef

midwife_engineer said:

Can we all apologize to Emelia Brobbey and Patapaa because eeei we bashed them for nothing

premanh_ said:

Ghana is concert country that’s why he is here to premiere his track

giovani.caleb said:

what/where did we do/go wrong please?

miss.amoani said:

Only birds can understand what you’re singling Grand P

official_sarpong said:

It's the way the hand is moving left and right for me lol

alexanderserbeh said:

What is this? Is He crying or rapping and what is he saying.

Grand P blasts curvy lover for jumping at his back

In another story about Grand P, YEN.com.gh reported that he got many people laughing hard when a video of him trying to carry his curvy girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, at his back surfaced online.

The diminutive Guinean musician after several failed attempts, fell to the ground and laughed hard at the situation together with his girlfriend.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they questioned the actions of the couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh