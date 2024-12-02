Vanessa Nicole, in a video, shed uncontrollable tears as she mourned her aunt, who recently passed away

Content creator Gunshot consoled Funny Face's baby mama as she expressed her emotions in the deceased's home

Many Ghanaians have trooped to social media to express their condolences to Vanessa Nicole and her family

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actress and baby mama of comedian Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole, could not control her tears as she mourned the passing of her close family member on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, weeps uncontrollably as she mourns her close aunt's death. Photo source: OFFICIAL GUNSHOT TV

Source: Youtube

Initial rumours which emerged stated that the actress had lost her mother, with Ghanaian blogger Poleeno Multimedia, renowned for his close relationship with notable Kumawood actors, taking to his Instagram page to confirm the news.

Vanessa Nicole later clarified that the deceased was in fact the younger sister of her mother, who was rumoured to have been very instrumental in helping her raise her children in her absence.

Funny Face's baby mama weeps uncontrollably

In a video shared by popular Kumasi-based content creator Gunshot, Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, dressed in all-black attire, wept uncontrollably at the premises of her deceased aunt.

In the video, Gunshot consoled the actress as the death of her relative, whom she considered her second mother, affected her emotionally.

Below is the video of Vanessa Nicole weeping uncontrollably:

Ghanaians console Vanessa Nicole

In the comments section, many Ghanaians sent their condolences to Vanessa Nicole and her family. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

aggiebricks commented:

"My condolence, dear 😢😢."

oheneba_titi_dankwa said:

"Awwww, sorry oo ooh hmmm😢."

sarponggladys364 commented:

"Awwwwww, her hero is gone 😢😢."

AMA LERA said:

"Awww, Vanessa Mumuni, take heart."

ORIGINAL commented:

"Her mother is her biggest supporter ❤️so sorry, sister 😞 😢my deepest condolences 🙏."

Perpy Gh said:

"The most painful part of life is to lose a mother. Herh, Vanessa, take heart. It is not easy at all."

Swa Berry commented:

"Aww, her mom has been very supportive. I really feel her pain God please heal her."

Funny Face begs Vanessa Nicole and parents

YEN.com.gh also reported that Funny Face knelt and begged his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her parents, Jah Wisdom and Majesty, to forgive him for his public actions against them.

The comic actor said he wanted to end his feud with the mother of his children and her parents to protect his mental health, which he said had been affected because of his fight to see his daughters.

Funny Face noted that he is only interested in having access to Ella and Bella and wants to make amends for his mistakes, with many netizens pleased to see him working on self-improvement.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh