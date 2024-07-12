Drogba: Yolo Actor John Peasah Gives Sad Update On His Health: "My Speach Goes On And Off"
- John Bredu Peasah has given another update as he battles demyelinating disease, explaining the struggles he goes through
- In a video he shared on his Instagram page, the actor expressed how he struggles with his speech and has issues walking due to the illness
- He mentioned that he has been praying and taking his medication, adding that he was hoping for the best
Popular Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, fondly known as Drogba from the popular TV series YOLO, has provided another update on his ongoing struggle with demyelinating disease.
In a sad and touching video shared on his Instagram page, Peasah opened up about the daily challenges he faces due to this debilitating illness. He expressed his difficulty with speech and mobility, emphasising the impact the disease has had on his life.
Peasah has been battling this condition for over two years. Demyelinating disease damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. This damage disrupts the signals travelling along the nerves, leading to various neurological problems. For Peasah, this has meant a significant deterioration in his ability to communicate and move around, severely affecting his quality of life.
Despite these challenges, Peasah remains hopeful. He shared that he has been praying and taking his medication, hoping for a positive outcome.
Earlier this year, Peasah made a public appeal for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses in March. His plea touched the hearts of Ghanaians, with many, including Vice President Bawumia, donating to support him. This collective effort has enabled him to continue his treatment, but recent developments have indicated the need for further medical intervention overseas.
Drogba's sister opened up about the illness
In a related story, the news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition has put many netizens in shock.
After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor finally appealed to the public for support.
His sister opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis, and her tearful plea resonated with Ghanaians who were saddened by the situation.
