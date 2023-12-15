Ghanaian doctor Godfada GH Houston caused a stir on social media after he shared a video of his two wives, Khadidjatu and Felicity, preparing fufu at 3am

In the video, Khadidjatu M. Abarry prepared the soup while Felicity B. Narh prepared the fufu

Many people claimed the ladies did as the man told them since he was wealthy

Ghanaian doctor and entrepreneur Michael Houston, aka Godfada GH Houston, shared a video of his two wives preparing fufu and soup as breakfast for him at around 3am.

Godfada GH Houston's two wives prepare fufu and soup. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

Godfada GH Houston's two wives prepare fufu and soup for him at 3am

In the video shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, one of the wives, Khadidjatu M. Abarry prepared the soup while the other, Felicity B. Narh, pounded and stirred the fufu mixture all by herself without any assistance.

While recording the video, Godfada GH Houston asked them whether they were practising witchcraft since they were preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy at 3am. However, the time stamp on the video was 3:12am.

He asked his wives how he would be able to prove that the meal was being prepared at 3 in the morning. They told him that there was a feature on Snapchat for that.

He added that it was important to add the time so that people would believe him and know that he was telling the truth.

Video of Godfada GH Houston's wives preparing fufu and soup at 3 in the morning.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

The video caused a stir on social media as many claimed that the ladies were only preparing food for their husband at 3am because he is wealthy, so they would do whatever he demanded.

KumasiSarkodie_ said:

The more you make money, the more women bend the rules for you. Make money young kings

@arthurgideon181 said:

Dude dey give bois hope waa. But all b money oo make no bro lie you

@OriginalObeng said:

Wether legal or illegal man for catch that big bag walai.

@skkutu said:

Money Dey make these things very normal.

@profkwaah said:

Sika kakra juju kakra bi this, 3 am fufu ad3n wode breaki 50 days fasting?

@AbdulIddrisu4 said:

This is what we call assist and goal. Proper teamwork paaa

Netizens excited over video of semi-manual fufu pounding machine

YEN.com.gh reported that the use of fufu grinders is one of the simple ways of preparing fufu in recent times, but most people claim it takes the traditional taste away from the meal.

A Ghanaian company has developed another fufu pounding machine where the pestle is attached to a machine to pound.

The fufu pounding machine was built in Ghana by the Casa De Ropa Potato processing factory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh