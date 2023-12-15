Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe graduated with a Master's degree from GIMPA on Friday, December 15, 2023

Kalsoume was joined by family and friends, including her husband, Tony Baffoe, and actress Jackie Appiah, to celebrate the feat

Photos and a video emerged online showing lovely scenes at the graduation ceremony

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has become the latest celebrity Master's degree holder in town.

Kalsoume bagged a Master's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), joining the growing list of Ghanaian stars with Master's degrees.

Kalsoume Sinare has bagged a Master's degree from GIMPA Photo source: @kobby.kyei

The ace actress received a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA's 23rd graduation ceremony on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume's husband attended the graduation

Photos and a video from the graduation ceremony show many beautiful scenes online.

The video showed Kalsoume dressed in a blue kente with her academic gown and hat. She was in a queue to receive her academic credentials.

A set of photos shared by blogger Kobby Kyei showed Kalsoume in the company of close family and friends who attended the ceremony.

Among them were her husband, former Black Stars defender Tony Bffoe and actress Jackie Appiah.

Kalsoume got her first degree 2 years ago

The Master's degree for Kalsoume Sinare comes exactly two years after she received her first degree.

Like the Master's degree, the actress received her Bachelor's degree from GIMPA, where she studied Public Service and Governance. She graduated with Second Class Upper honours.

At that moment, she was also joined by her colleague, Jackie Appiah, at her graduation ceremony to celebrate her feat.

Kalsoume Sinare dances Terminator with her 94-year-old mother-in-law

Meanwhile, Kalsoume Sinare recently shared some fun moments with her 94-year-old mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe.

Kalsoume showed her mother-in-law a few dance moves as they engaged in King Promise's Terminator dance challenge.

The videos of the actress and her mother-in-law sparked lovely reactions from her followers on social media.

