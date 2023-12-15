Jay Bahd's Gangalia, which features Shatta Wale, has chalked over 100,000 plays on Audiomack just a day after the release

Shatta Wale shared the news on his Twitter page, expressing excitement over the traction the song is getting over a period of time

Fans under Shatta Wale's post were quick to point out that the dancehall star's presence on the song was the reason for such numbers

Jay Bahd's latest track, Gangalia, featuring dancehall star Shatta Wale, has swiftly gained an impressive 100,000 plays on the popular music platform Audiomack. The overwhelming response happened within a mere 24 hours of the song's official release, marking a significant milestone for the emerging artist and his collaboration with the dancehall sensation.

Taking to his Twitter page, Shatta Wale could not contain his excitement as he shared the news of the song's resounding success. The musician expressed happiness at the remarkable traction the song gained in such a short span.

Fans flooded the comments section, attributing the huge play count to Shatta Wale's presence and contribution to the song. Many folks said the name Shatta Wale alone was enough to get people to play the tune.

Fans praise Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KwesiO8420 said:

The song is heat am gonna play it till the next day

wizzy_lifa reacted:

Even if Shatta cough seff ebi hit, grace is grace u can’t fight it

kwesiicon_ wrote:

Even if your verse no dey bee koraa still de name (shatta wale)itself on the song bi high spirit, Only the name shatta wale go make the song hits 500k streams

KinsOnegh reacted:

The more they talk the more the song goes

Shatta Wale's verse was criticized

In a related article, Jay Bahd recently released his much-anticipated song, Gangalia, which featured dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The expectations for the song were high, but since its release, it has been met with mixed reactions from fans.

Shatta Wale's verse specifically came under scrutiny on Twitter as some folks enjoyed his delivery of the song while others felt he could have done better.

