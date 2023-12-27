A video of a young West Ham fan praising Mohammed Kudus is trending on social media

The boy who was speaking after the West Ham game against Manchester United described Kudus as a Christmas gift to the team

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video did not hide their admiration for the boy

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy following the complimentary remarks a young West Ham fan made about Mohammed Kudus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of West Ham Fan TV, the young boy who was speaking in a post-match interview on West Ham's game against Manchester United expressed delight over the performance of Kudus ever since he joined the team.

Young West Ham praises Kudus Photo credit: @West Ham fan TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Labelling Kudus as a Christmas present from Santa Claus, the boy who wore a bright smile expressed optimism that his side would defeat Arsenal in their next English Premier League game.

"He is scoring in every single game for us and I think he is a big Christmas present for us", he stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 30,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the comments by the West Ham fan

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the boy for his analysis of the game involving West and Manchester United.

@darreno2428 stated:

What a line "he's delivering presents like Santa".

@hughess004 wrote:

I don't normally like the kid interviews but this kid is awesome.

@philnotley5138

We need for Bowen and kudus to swap positions through the game keep defenses guessing they were so effective today when they did

Kudus speaks on AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has pledged to help end Ghana's four-decade trophy drought by securing victory in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video interview with rapper Guvna B on West Ham TV, the 23-year-old star footballer said he was determined to succeed in the AFCON.

He also opened up on his desire to win trophies with West Ham United as well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh