TikTok sensation Kar Lite met actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown and they jammed to his viral Kivo song

Their meeting comes after McBrown was made brand ambassador for Kivo, with Kar Lite being a brand influencer for the company

The video excited many social media users, who thronged the comments section to talk about the two celebrities' new collaboration

Viral TikTok sensation Kar Lite has met actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown after the former became a brand influencer for Kivo Products.

Kar Lite jams with McBrown

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown, who was recently announced as Kivo Products' brand ambassador, expressed excitement about meeting the gentleman behind the viral Kivo song.

In the video's introduction, The Empress joked that Kar Lite had finally met her mother. She then approached the TikToker and his friend, Tuba Shey Shey, for a brief conversation.

With Kar Lite's Kivo song playing in the background of the video, it was hard to tell the nature of the discussion McBrown and Kar Lite had.

However, captioning the video on his TikTok page, Kar Lite expressed his excitement in meeting The Empress, writing"

"Karlite meets en mother 🥹😍@Nana A. McBrown @Dr.Ckay(Tuba) #makeittrend #onthisday #fypage #trending #foryou #viral #fyp"

Below is the video of Kar Lite meeting McBrown:

Reactions to Kar Lite meeting McBrown

Many people in the comments section expressed joy after Kar Lite met Mrs McBrown Mensah and recorded a TikTok video with her.

Others also talked about Kivo making the right choice by choosing Kar Lite as their brand influencer after some concerns were raised.

Daakyehene1 said:

"Buh honestly, that hair bonnet guy be supportive ooo."

Amess_1 said:

"Guys lets make this blow on the app for kivo to know they made the right decision by listening to us🔥🔥🥰"

Rudy said:

"plz i wanna see the kivo gob3 I've been hearing of😭"

Freshporshay’s wigs.…. said:

"Cos of u I will start buying kivo gari . 🥰"

KOFI BLAY said:

"Buh why ereach the time he go speak norrr them bring the kivo sound?😂"

McBrown speaks after bagging Kivo deal

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown spoke after securing an ambassadorial deal with Kivo Products.

On her Instagram handle, she excitedly shared the great news and noted that she had always wanted to represent the brand.

Many people congratulated McBrown on securing the deal, while others tagged her as the queen of ambassadorial deals.

