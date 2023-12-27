A video of a West Ham fan hoping the Black Stars will excel at the AFCON has gone viral

This comes after he was earlier criticized by some Ghanaians for predicting an early exit for the Black Stars at the AFCON because of Mohammed Kudus

Netizens who saw the video however commended Kudus for his performance at West Ham

A West Ham United fan who wished for the senior national team, the Black Stars to suffer an early exit from the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) has made a quick u-turn.

Nick Marsh changed his stance on the Black Stars during a post match interview on the game involving West Ham and Manchester United.

West Ham retracts comments about Black Stars Photo credit: @West Ham fan TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the ardent fan in a post match interview on a game between West Ham and Wolves remarked that West Ham will struggle without Mohammed Kudus hence was hoping the Black Stars will have a bad campaign in the tournament so the player can rejoin the team as soon as possible.

After a week, Nick Marsh in another post match interview has now admitted that his comments about the Black Stars did not go down well many Ghanaians.

Looking very sober, he said it was his hope that the Black Stars will excel in the competition and also reminded Ghanaians that Kudus is very talented player.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 40000 views and 70 comments.

Netizens reacts to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised Kudus for his exceptional performance for West Ham.

@jaguu4real wrote:

On behalf of all Ghanaians, we wish you a Merry Christmas as well.

@jameskemp1564 commented:

Merry Christmas Nicky and all the lads at WHFTV! Always look forward to the post-match reaction outside the grounds. Marshy and Big Dave = bang on every match boys.

@markquickfall8098 addded:

Top man marshy just tells you just how it is and nice one nick always enjoy the input.merry xmas all you irons

Kudus will be sold for big money

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a boy expressed optimism that Mohammed Kudus will be the next West Ham player to be sold at a huge cost.

He made the statement on the backdrop Kudus' performance in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal FC.

Mohammed Kudus scored the second goal for his side as the team booked a quarter-final spot in the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh