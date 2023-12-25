Everton, in a TikTok video, played Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, as they shared a highlight of their game against Tottenham

This is the second time an English club has made a video with Sarkodie's latest song, and Ghanaians are excited

In the comments section of Everton's video, Ghanaians praised the club for promoting their music on their platform

Everton FC, one of the top clubs in the English Premier League, has shown its appreciation for Ghanaian music by playing Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, in a TikTok video. The video, which was posted on the club's official TikTok account, featured a highlight of their game with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Otan, which means hate in Twi, is a rap song Sarkodie released recently. The song has received a lot of love from Ghanaians and now the international community.

Everton is not the first English club to use Sarkodie's song in a video. Earlier this month, West Ham United also played Otan in a video showcasing the performance of their Ghanaian star, Mohammed Kudus, who scored the fixture.

The videos by Everton and West Ham have been well received by Ghanaians, who have flooded the comments section with positive messages and excitement. Many have expressed their gratitude to the clubs for promoting their music and culture on a global platform. Some have also joked that they will start supporting the clubs because of their taste in music.

Everton warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Phlow said:

Big love and massive support from Ghana❤️

samuelsiawafrani wrote:

EPL TIKTOK Admins jumping on Ghanaian tunes is

Crispin zedisaid:

I can’t believe how this song has made it to the biggest league in the world

West Ham play Kidi's song

In another story, West Ham United made a video celebrating Ghanaian star Kudus' goal against Freiburg in the Europa League.

In the TikTok video, the club made a slide show of photos of Kudus' celebration of his goal and played KiDi's Likor in the background.

Ghanaians, in the comments section, were happy about Kudus' performance for West Ham and praised his talent.

