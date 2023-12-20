Mohammed Kudus credits his strong work ethic to his hardworking mother, who once sold Tuo Zaafi to support their family

Now playing for West Ham United, Kudus flew his mother to London and stopped her from selling Tuo Zaafi after signing a lucrative deal

He expresses deep gratitude and aims to make her as comfortable as possible, recognising and reciprocating her sacrifices for their family's well-being

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus has attributed his strong work ethic to his hardworking mother, who, in the past, sold Tuo Zaafi, a Ghanaian delicacy, to support him and his siblings.

The West Ham United player indicated that he shares a close bond with his mother, having even flown her to London for his unveiling after signing with the club last summer.

He revealed that his mother went to great lengths, working hard as a Tuo Zaafi seller, to provide for their family.

In an interview with West Ham TV, Kudus expressed deep gratitude for his mother's sacrifices, emphasising how her dedication and hard work influenced his commitment to success.

He added that despite her challenging job, she prioritised caring for her children.

"My mum used to sell Tuo Zaafi. She put her job on the line to take care of me and my siblings. But now I don’t let her do that anymore," he said.

Now enjoying the fruits of his successful football career, Mohammed Kudus is determined to reciprocate his mother's sacrifices. He is focused on ensuring her comfort and well-being for her devotion to the family.

Mohammed Kudus Reveals He Bought His Mum A House After Signing His First Professional Contract

Meanwhile, Kudus revealed that on signing his first pro contract, his proudest moment was buying his mother house.

He moved his mother and siblings from Nima, where she once sold Tuo Zaafi, to a new area.

The footballer, who rose from Strong Tower FC to Ajax and West Ham, emphasised the significance of providing his family with a comfortable home, freeing his mother from the burdens of monthly rent.

Kudus' Teammate Jarrod Speaks On Great Relationship With Ghanaian Player

In another story, after West Ham United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jarrod Bowen praised his chemistry with Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, emphasising their understanding and flexibility.

Kudus scored a brace, and Bowen netted the third goal, showcasing their cohesive playing style.

The trio's collaboration has contributed significantly to West Ham's recent victories and overall team dynamic.

