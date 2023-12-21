A bright student named Evans faces enrollment challenges as his mother, influenced by a new faith, opposes formal education

Despite social welfare involvement and ongoing community persuasion efforts, the mother remains steadfast, blocking attempts to enrol Evans in Presec, Legon

Recognising the sensitivity of the issue, the community seeks a compassionate resolution and has engaged with the church leader

A brilliant young boy called Evans faces an uncertain future as his mother is preventing him from furthering his education after completing junior high school.

The mother's action is due to her newfound faith at a church called God's Kingdom at Last, where education is disapproved.

In a Facebook post, it was revealed that Evans has gained admission to PRESEC, Legon and his basic school teachers have bought all the items on the prospectus, but his mother remains steadfast in her decision.

A collage a student writing and the PRESEC, Legon, crest Photo credit William Borney (Getty Images) & @PRESECLEGON_ (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Kofi Asare, who shared the story, said any attempt to convince the mother to allow the intelligent boy to continue his education led to a block of the person's number.

He added that several people had contacted Evans' mother, including the Department of Social Welfare.

However, they do not know where the mother is keeping Evans and need an alternative way to reach the young boy so he can go to school in January 2024.

Concerned for Evans' future, the community is engaged in a two-week-long persuasion effort, seeking alternatives before considering legal intervention.

Comments on the Facebook post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below.

DK Kusi said:

If this is the doctrine the church is preaching it has to be closed down asap.

Emmanuel K. Dogbevi wrote:

Religion as two-edged sword. Religious organizations build schools, and here another religious organization is denying a child education.

Abeku Adams Ekumfi said:

Ghana Police Service must come in for us. This is a violation of a Child's Right to Education.

Stellah Esinu Alswel wrote:

The child's right to education is being denied him? The mother should be arrested. Such silly mentality!

George Kwarteng Adenta said:

I now understand why Mr Mahama believe he can be President Again ☹️

Prinze Diruzie wrote:

Kofi Asare please in God name make sure that boy goes to school. Thank you so much for the effort. I believe a sustainable solution will be found soon.

Osei Kwabena Danso said:

Get the church’s location, visit there on their time of service and arrest the pastor. The pastor should be made to convince the mother

Presec, Legon, Form 1 Boy Causes Stir As Video Of His First Day On Campus Drops

Meanwhile, a TikTok video captured a young boy's first day at Presbyterian Boy's SHS, evoking nostalgia for many viewers.

Dressed in the school's uniform, the boy appears reserved and contemplative, with moments of solitude before joining his fellow students.

The video, shared on @victor_ampofo's TikTok, showcased the universal experience of mixed emotions on the first day of high school.

Smart 12-Year-Old PRESEC Student Goes Viral And Stirs Debate On Social Media

Nana Frimpong, a 12-year-old student at PRESEC, gained viral fame for his exceptional academic journey, achieving an aggregate of seven in BECE.

The young scholar, aspiring to become a surgeon, hails from Nkoranza D.A JHS and has sparked a debate on early entry into high school.

While many commend his intellect, some express concerns about allowing students to skip classes and enter high school at such a young age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh