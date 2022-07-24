Famous American DJ, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, has posted a video of himself jamming to Kwaku The Traveler by Ghana's own Black Sherif.

In the footage that was shared on the verified Instagram handle of the renowned musician, he was in his cab cruising with his beautiful wife while playing the song loudly.

In less than 24 hours, the video had over 700,000 views with many Ghanaians hailing their beloved artist for the massive recognition.

Photos of Black Sherif and DJ Khaled & wife Photo credit: @blacksherif_; @djkhaled

Black Sherif himself came along to appreciate the gesture by reacting with the emojis:

blacksherif_: ❤️

Reactions from Ghanaians online

Below were some of the captivating comments shared under the post by DJ Khaled:

king_qalid indicated:

This song is dedicated to hustler who travelled miles away from home to change your family’s story you will make it back home , family can’t wait to see you .

otuquayeokutey mentioned:

Oh my God , this song is about to blow for the second time . we thank you God . #GODDID . @blacksherif_ you are blessed beyond measures.

eqayinspire told the Ghanaian:

@blacksherif_ You are blessed. It is amazing how your songs keep making waves with relatively little effort. I know you are hardworking but Grace is also working for you. My advice is, remain as humble as you are and keep your focus. You might just become the biggest thing to come out of Ghana. God bless you.

Watch the video below

Video Of Kwaku The Traveller Rapper At 2019 MTN Hitmaker

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Black Sherif recently revealed that he once auditioned to be a contestant in the music reality show, MTN Hitmaker.

A video has popped up showing Black Sherif performing Okyeame Kwame's Woara at the 2019 edition (season 8) of Hitmaker to the admiration of the judges.

Even though Sherif impressed the judges who praised his confidence, he could not make it into the finals of the competition, which was eventually won by Lasmid.

Source: YEN.com.gh