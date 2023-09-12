Accomplished Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie shared his frightening travel experience with international airline Delta

The musician disclosed that the aircraft he was travelling in had to make an energy landing on Terceira Island in the Azores

A representative of the airline company contacted the rapper on Twitter after the tweet went viral

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reported how the Delta DL157 he was flying on to New York made an emergency landing on Terceira Island in the Azores, narrowly skipping the ocean.

According to the musician, when he was tweeting the incident, passengers had been stranded on the island for over six hours without any update from the airline.

After his tweet went viral, the rapper received a message from the official Twitter handle of Delta Air Lines, requesting him to speak to them in a direct message.

A photo collage of Sarkodie and Delta plane Image credit: @sarkodie @Delta

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie apologised to his fans in Detroit for his inability to perform as advertised because he was left stranded after his aeroplane made an emergency landing.

A part of his tweet read:

"Sat at the airport for about 6 hours and from complains from passengers, this isn't new with that airline, especially from this part of the world (Africa). They keep sending these weak old flights ( business class almost same as economy) to pick us up knowing very well they are not safe but still risk lives. We almost landed on the ocean, but thank God we touched that island safely. No compensation, nothing, and our bags are still on the island."

To which the airline responded with their official Twitter account:

"Hi! My name is Brittany with Delta. I apologize for the long wait time to get through to us, and I appreciate your patience. Please meet me in DM for further assistance."

Peeps react to Sarkodie's near-fatal airplane crash into the sea

Sarkodie's fans were horrified to find out that their idol was nearly involved in an aeroplane crash.

@Obuoba commented:

Even after 3 days, I still don’t have my bags and no one seems to care to update is. This is very bad, @Delta.

@ypeegh commented:

Mon sendi sika na mongyae long no.

@samuelgmusic commented:

Airlines are moving mad these days!!! AirFrance, Delta.. all moving mad!!! The institutional racism is very clear!! They don’t respect their African customers.: makes me wonder why we don’t have a Ghanaian national airline.

@AccraGuyy commented:

We understand and we know you will not deliberately miss your event for any minor reason. Sad you had to endure this unfriendly situation but thank God you are still in good hands. It's my prayer you & any other person never experience this. So unfortunate. @Delta you can do better.

