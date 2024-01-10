Yaw Dabo was in Tamale recently for justify trials, where he met a young goalkeeper who could not afford proper gloves

The actor was saddened about the young boy's plight and made a video pleading with Ghanaians to help the young man

Dabo, who is the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, has been on a journey to give talented young kids a chance to display their talent

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Yaw Dabo has made a heartfelt appeal to the public to support a young goalkeeper he met in Tamale during his soccer academy trials.

Dabo, who is the CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy, was in Tamale recently to scout for talented young footballers who could join his academy and pursue their dreams.

During the trials, he encountered a young boy who impressed him with his goalkeeping skills but lacked proper gloves to protect his hands.

The actor was moved by the boy's passion and determination despite his poor condition. He decided to make a video and share it on his social media platforms, asking Ghanaians to help him get better gloves and equipment.

In the video, Dabo praised the boy's talent and potential and urged anyone who could assist him to contact him.

Dabo has been on a mission to give back to society through his soccer academy, which he launched in 2019. He said his aim is to nurture and develop young footballers who have the talent and passion for the game but lack the opportunity and resources to showcase their abilities.

Dabo has been travelling across the country to hold trials and select players for his academy. He often organises tournaments and trials and invites scouts and coaches from foreign clubs to watch them play.

Yaw Dabo's academy rules

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, spoke to a group of young players vying to join his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor told the young boys that the rules in his academy were very strict, adding that he did not tolerate indiscipline.

He told the boys that it was compulsory for players at Dabo Soccer Academy to sleep by 8 PM.

