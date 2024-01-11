Actor Gunshot in a recent video is seen intervening for a man who was about to be lynched to death

The thief, Olo, shared his gratitude for the timely intervention of the actor and said if it hadn’t been for him he would have been dead

The victim of the robbery also shared that it was his car battery that got stolen and that the thief got access to his car by breaking his car’s quarter glass

Kwaku Dankwah, popularly known as Gun Shot was at the right place at the right time to save a man who was being lynched for stealing.

The thief referred to as Olo by Gunshot admitted to the fact that he stole and he is grateful for his timely intervention

Olo was accused of stealing a car battery in Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi.

Gun Shot’s timely intervention was orchestrated by the heavens Photo Credit: @official_gunshot (Instagram)

Gunshot’s timely intervention

The actor, in the video, is heard telling Olo, the thief about how it was by God’s doing he came to meet the situation. He added that he (Gunshot) and a few others who are concerned about the life Olo is living is a dangerous one and could one day lead to his demise.

Olo, who had some bruises on his face regrettably confessed to his wrongdoing and thanked Gunshot for saving his life.

Gunshot later thanked everyone, for not taking the law into their own hands and killing Olo and said he was grateful they stopped lynching out of the respect they had for him

The owner of the vehicle, a drummer at church, shared that he had parked his car near the church premises to engage in a discussion with his pastor and also get some food to eat as he was hungry. He was later alerted that Olo had broken into his car and was going away with his car battery. The owner explained that the physically challenged thief entered his car through the quarter and had full access to the bonnet to remove the battery.

Ghanaians react to the benevolence of Gunshot

The video touched many and YEN.com.gh gathered a few of their reactions below:

Gunshot God bless you

May Almighty God bless you GUNSHOT, you've done well thanks.

Good bless this guy gunshot

Such a nice guy , he really needs help both physical and Spiritual help

Source: YEN.com.gh