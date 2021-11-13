Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has reaffirmed her love and support for her eldest son as he marks his birthday

The Kumawood entertainer also prayed for God's continuous guidance for her first son

Clinton Prempeh clocked a new age on Saturday, November 13

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has penned a heartwarming message to celebrate her eldest son, Clinton Prempeh, as he marks his birthday.

Clinton Prempeh clocked a new age today, November 13.

In an Instagram post, the actress reiterated her love and support for her first son as she prayed for God's continuous guidance for him.

Vivian Jill Pens Heartwarming Message to First Son Prempeh to Celebrate His Birthday Photo credit: Vivian Jill

Asking for God's guidance

''May the Almighty God continue to light your path and cloth you with wisdom and strength that will take you through this life’s journey,'' she said.

She continued:

''I got your back always son, you know we’ve been through a lot but the sky is definitely not the limit. I pray you excel in everything you do and all your dreams come to reality IJNHappy Blessed Birthday My First Love❤❤❤❤.''

Vivian Jill turns 38

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill recently attained the age of 38 on September 11, 2021.

In celebration, the actress took to social media to warm many hearts with stunning photos of herself.

The photos wowed many fans and followers of the actress who took to the comment section to wish her well on such a special day.

