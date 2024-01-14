Patrick Amenuvor Ends Guinness World Record Stand-A-Thon Attempt, Shares Reasons In A Statement
- Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor announced that he had called off his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt
- According to a statement he released, he believed he had broken a set of rules for the attempt, noting that a new date would be released
- Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the unfortunate news
Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor has called off his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt a few hours after starting on January 14, 2024.
Patrick Amenuvor calls off stand-a-thon attempt
A statement circulating on social media indicated that Patrick Amenuvor has called off his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest standing hours.
He began the attempt in the afternoon on January 14, 2024, in the presence of supporters and judges.
According to Patrick Amenuvor, he is calling off the GWR attempt because he believes he has broken some rules provided to him by the Guinness World Record. He further stated that:
At this point, I deem it fit to get back with my team to review our attempt so far and make sure to avoid any errors that may hinder my future attmept.
Concluding his message, he thanked all his supporters and Ghanaians for rallying behind him, adding that the attempt is a dream he is passionate about fulfilling.
"New date will be communicated via all my social media pages. Thank you Ghana for the support," he said.
Below is the statement released by Patrick Amenuvor regarding his GWR stand-a-thon attempt.
Ghanaians react to the unfortunate news
Below are reactions from Ghanaians after Patrick Amenuvor called off his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt.
captainplanet4x4 said:
Na Play wey e dey e eye top
jun.ioroffical said:
Today adey stand dey watch Man United dema match for just 45 mins k3k3 na me nankokom nyinaaaaa shishi me ...
mr_antwi_christian said:
He dey go watch AFCON
akosuaa20 said:
He be smart guy.He wanted hype and he got it.Anka )b3 twa ahwe
jazzandraff said:
Y’all play too much ♀️
naatorshie100 said:
If u are not sleeping on it than stand on it
freshlincks_ said:
Is this country even serious?
adjoaherself said:
We play too much aaaah
its_milly100 said:
woboa ne Sisi
