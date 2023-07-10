Ghanaian singer Mzbel excitedly bragged about her newly born baby and her pride as a mother in an interview on the United Showbiz program

MzGee, the host of United Showbiz, sarcastically stated that Mzbel should have allowed her to have a child instead and bragged about it since she didn't have any

MzGee knew that Adepa, Mzbel's son, was the singer's biological child, making her ask more questions about her reasons for her extreme excitement

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

MzGee, host of United Showbiz, known privately as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, reacted to singer Mzbel's excitement about her newly born daughter.

MzGee sarcastically stated that Mzbel should have allowed her to have a child instead and acted in excitement while stating that the child was hers and not adopted, as the singer said in her videos.

MzGee asks Mzbel about her reason for being overly excited about her baby Photo credit: @mzbeldaily @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

Mzbel flaunted her child in videos and photos, emphatically asserting that the baby was her biological child and not adopted, getting back at her critics for claiming she only adopted her kids.

While asking the beautiful singer about her reasons for making such claims and being overly excited about her child, MzGee sarcastically opined that Mzbel should have allowed her to have a child of her own instead and brag about it instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement seemed to have positioned Mzbel in a very comfortable position, making her open up about her adoptions and the struggles she had with proving that Adepa, her son was truly her biological child.

You said in a video that this child is yours, at least you should have allowed me to have a child and say that instead since you already have one, MzGee said

Watch the video of Mzbel's interview with MzGee below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of MzGee interviewing Mzbel about her newly born baby

Some Ghanaians reacted positively tp the video, congratulating Mzbel for her safe delivery.

Wilhelmina Quaye commented:

God has indeed answered your prayers in Jesus name with thanksgiving.Amen Mzsbel

Ernestina Ama Sarkwah commented:

Congratulations mzbel...you took a very good decision by giving birth again . God be with you

Tina Tetteh commented:

God really love’s you beautiful .

Efua Kakraba Jackson commented:

He makes all things beautiful in His own time.

Mzbel Reveals She Is Unable To Talk About John, Her Former Adopted Son

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a mother of Mzbel's adopted son John away from her, making her emotional and stating that she will not be able to talk about him.

When asked about him, she admitted that she always gets sentimental and would rather not discuss specifics.

A few days after her baby's baptism, she revealed these details in an interview with MzGee on the United Showbiz entertainment program.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh