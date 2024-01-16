Media Personality Jay Foley shared a story of a lady allegedly under hypnosis accusing him of stealing

Jay Foley, the host of Culture Daily, has shared a story of how a lady allegedly under hypnosis accused him of stealing her laptop and money.

According to the celebrated media personality, even though he was adamant that he could not be the one who stole her things, the lady insisted it was him.

Mr Foley said it took a police officer to calm the situation.

Jay Foley shares the bizarre account

The media personality said he received a DM from a young lady claiming he had stolen her money and laptop.

Jay Foley, who was confused with the situation, said he tried to tell the lady he could not have been the one to do that to her because has not met the lady before, and it would have been impossible for him to have done what she was accusing him of.

He says the lady was still insistent that she was not mistaken that Jay Foley came to stay with her, took advantage of her hospitality, and robbed.

I got a dm from a lady accusing me of stealing her money and laptop. Fast Forward, I got her number and I called her. She was very aggressive on the phone, so I tried to calm the situation by suggesting we report the matter to the police. She was a bit skeptical because she thought I was a scam. However, I made her speak to the police officer to narrate her story. I could not help but notice that she agreed and believed my doppelganger because she was under his hypnosis.

