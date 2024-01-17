Media personality Jay Foley has given himself an ultimatum and said he'd host culture daily in his singlet if Black Stars loses to Egypt

According to him, the Black Stars are winning their match as he still believes in the team and what they are made of

He also shared that if, in turn, the match falls in his favour and the Black Stars win the game, all his viewers will have to send him MoMo of not less than GH₵5.00

Popular Ghanaian radio and television personality, Jay Foley, has issued a bold ultimatum tied to the performance of the Black Stars.

Mr Foley declared that if the Black Stars were defeated by Egypt in their second group stage match, he would host Culture Daily in nothing but his singlet.

Jay Foley's ultimatum showcases his love for the Ghanaian football team but also highlights his stoic patriotism.

Jay Foley says if Black Stars loses to Egypt he'd host Culture Daily in his singlet. Photo Credit: @jayfoley2131

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Black Stars have lost all support from Ghanaians after their appalling performance against Cape Verde.

Watch video below:

Many have said their match against the Pharaohs of Egypt will be a herculean task for one of the great names in African football.

Jay Foley added that if the Black Stars win, each viewer will have to send him MoMo of not less than GH₵5.00

Netizen's react to Jay Foley's Utimatum

YEN.com.gh monitored and have gathered some reactions under Jay Foley's video

@_osagyefo_ said:

You wan use your mind give us

@KVybrant4 said:

Naaa send we momo rather

