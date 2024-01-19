A couple of beautiful ladies were spotted during Ghana's Group B fixture against Egypt, and their beauty has stunned social media users

Numerous ladies were spotted outside the stadium and in the stands, rocking Ghanaian football jerseys

Some folks joked that the beauty of the ladies was the reason Ghana could not beat Egypt and drew 2:2, as their looks were too distracting

Beautiful Ghanaian women Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

A video shared by vlogger GH Hyper showed numerous ladies outside the stadium and in the stands, rocking Ghanaian football jerseys and waving flags. The ladies were seen smiling, dancing, and cheering for the Black Stars, who were playing their second match of the tournament.

The video, which has gone viral on Instagram, has attracted thousands of views and hundreds of comments from admirers. Many praised the ladies for their stunning looks and their support for the national team.

Some folks joked that the beauty of the ladies was the reason Ghana could not beat Egypt and drew 2:2, as their looks were too distracting for the players. Others said they wished they were at the stadium to witness the spectacle because of the sweet ladies on display.

Ghanaian ladies stun netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

s_i_t_s_o said:

With this kind dressing why dem no go tear wanna goals ? These be distraction to the players

rowlandazeez commented:

Ghana girls a yansh sha ,, God gave y’all girls some banging bodies sha

luccie111 said:

3b3y3 den na y3n loose??;with all these trumu showing

kredd_airlines wrote:

Better looking than the Team Performance

Kamal_sintim commented:

The girl in red is the one that made Bukari lose focus,

Kudus wins Man Of The Match award

In another story, Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus won the Man of the Match award in the Black Stars game against Egypt.

He makes history as the second Ghanaian player to receive the title in the ongoing 2023 AFCON.

Fans have lavished the footballer with compliments for scoring a brace in the highly intense match.

Source: YEN.com.gh