West Ham United wrote a beautiful message to Mohammed Kudus ahead of his with Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON

The English club wished him well as the Black Stars seek a spot in the round of 16 in the tournament in Côte d'Ivoire

The post stirred mixed feelings from West Ham United fans and Ghanaians

West Ham United, the football club of Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, have wished their player good luck ahead of his game against Mozambique.

Mohammed Kudus in photos. Image Credit: @westham and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

West Ham United wished Mohammed Kudus well ahead of the clash with Mozambique

Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars of Ghana are set to battle it out for a spot in the round of 16 in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game is scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Côte d'Ivoire.

In light of this, West Ham United made a post on their various social media platforms wishing Mohammed Kudus well. They wrote:

Kudus' Ghana take on Mozambique this evening . Good luck, Mo

West Ham United's message to Mohammed Kudus ahead of the clash between Ghana and Mozambique.

Football lovers and Ghanaians reacted to the message from West Ham United to Kudus

The good luck message from West Ham United to Mohammed Kudus stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians and fans of the English club. Below are comments:

sethowusu_alves said:

Deep down you want Ghana to lose for him to come back. Lol. We're winning tonight ✊

jhongarstv24 said:

West ham fans will watch Ghana vs Mozambique on afcon good luck kudus

_iam_gordon said:

Let’s gooo !! Ghana!

westtownstudio said:

Sorry, but I hope Ghana lose so Mo comes back

mp_highest_ said:

Ghana is winning the trophy

"Where do they get the songs?" West Ham celebrates Kudus' with a special GH song

YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United celebrated Kudus' brace for Ghana and made a TikTok video with pictures of him celebrating.

In the background of the video, they played Kweku Flick's Kudus tribute song Black Stars (Kudus Dey).

The Black Stars were put in front by Kudus twice, but both goals were cancelled out, ending the game stalemate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh