Ghanaian football supporters created a song for Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus

The song comes at a time when Kudus scored a brace in his first appearance at the 2023 AFCON in a game that resulted in a draw with Egypt

The video melted many hearts as they spoke about how talented of a player he is

A video of Ghanaian fans chanting a new song they created for Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has touched the hearts of many football lovers.

Mohammed Kudus and his fans. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon and Getty Images

Ghanaians create a new song for Mohammed Kudus

The video was shared by famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on his verified Instagram page.

In the video, two people were seen with microphones as they led the procession and they chanted the song which they sang in the local Asante dialect, Twi.

The song goes:

"When you go to Argentina, they say it is Messi. When you go to Brazil, they say it is Neymar. When you go to Portugal, they say it is C. Ro, but when you come to Ghana, it is Kudus."

The song comes at a time when Mohammed Kudus scored a brace against Egypt which was his first appearance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Video of Ghanaian fans chanting a song they created for Mohammed Kudus.

Ghanaians reacted to the song crafted for Kudus

The video touched the soul of many football lovers such that they shared how excited they were that Mohammed Kudus was being eulogies with a song.

See reactions below:

donkobee said:

It's crazy how they've got a song for Kudus, but they don't have a song for Asamoah Gyan wowthat's tuff

nsemsem.gh said:

A very special player

toffick_premier said:

Next king of the black stars I pray they should not worry him with captaincy and issues like Asamoah Gyan

ewoemega9 said:

Kudus will be emotional by now

awra_akua said:

Son of the light #SOTL

anagobolaji said:

Honestly, Kudus played ❤️

