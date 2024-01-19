Prophet Fire Ogya has angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign, saying the team will exit at the group stage

Fire Ogya's anger comes on the back of heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus was deemed to have failed

In his latest interview, the 'man of God' indicated that Ghanaians had angered him so he would not help to keep the Black Stars in the tournament

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, also known as Prophet Fire Ogya, has angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars in their AFCON 2023 campaign.

According to Fire Ogya, the Black Stars would not make it beyond the group stage of the tournament.

The prophet's prediction follows a barrage of social media attacks after Ghana's second group game against Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Prophet Fire Ogya has bashed on social media over his prophecies on the Black Stars Photo source: @blackstarsofghana, @fireoja

Fire Ogya's prophecies about Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign

Following the Black Stars' 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, a video surfaced in which Fire Ogya was purported to have predicted the scoreline of the game.

He also predicted defeat for the Black Stars in their remaining games against Egypt and Mozambique, adding that Mohammed Kudus, who missed the Cape Verde game, would not perform well against Egypt.

Backlash for Fire Ogya after Kudus' starring performance

Contrary to his prophecy, the Black Stars played a 2-2 draw with Egypt, with Kudus playing a starring role in the game.

The West Ham star scored two spectacular goals and won the Man of the Match accolade on the night.

Kudus' performance contrasted with what the prophet had predicted, leading trolls to come for him.

Fire Ogya replies to trolls over Kudus prophecy

In an interview with Kofi TV, Fire Ogya has responded to the trolls, saying he prayed to get the fate changed after speaking to the GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

According to him, many of the things he predicted, like Egypt scoring an offside goal and praying for Ghana to get a draw, came through, but people refuse to acknowledge that.

"Ghana is coming home. Ghanaians have even angered me, the prophet. You see the insults, some of which have included my mother. If I have any prayer to say, will the behaviour of Ghanaians make me do it?" he lamented.

NFL star flies from US to support Black Stars, meets King Promise

Meanwhile, NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flew from the United States to Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Black Stars against Egypt.

Owusu-Koromoah, a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, proudly flaunted his Ghanaian flag as he arrived in Abidjan.

Upon his arrival, he met and interacted with music star King Promise and other Ghanaians at the stadium.

