An old picture of viral music sensation Safo Newman and Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has gone viral on social media.

Old Picture of Safo Newman and Mohammed Kudus emerges

In the old picture, Safo Newman, who became a viral music sensation in 2024, had his left arm around the shoulder of Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Safo and Kudus were dressed in their team's jerseys and kept straight faces while the memorable moment was being captured.

The old photo surfaced after the Akokoa hitmaker became a viral sensation, making waves with his music.

See the old photo of Mohammed Kudus and Safo Newman on the Instagram page of seasoned media personality Abeiku Santana.

Ghanaians reacted to the old picture of Mohammed Kudus and Safo Newman

The old picture got many Ghanaians comparing the ages of Safo Newman and Mohammed Kudus since they were teammates in a football team when they were young boys.

Below are reactions from Ghanaians:

jhaydeezy said:

Wait oo, the guy before Kudus looks like Safo Newman

eknacosty__ said:

indeed, God has a plan for everybody

nations_blogger said:

I am just reading comments and laughing

_wil.liaams said:

No be Newman and Kudus that.

sagat_anita said:

Kudus is 23 and Sarfo Newman is 32, what?

qwammy_bae said:

Call him Safo Oldman

