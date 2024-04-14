Lawyer Kennedy Osei's ever-gorgeous wife, Tracy Osei, looked ethereal in photos and videos as she celebrated her birthday

She rocked a sparkling silver dress, and in the caption, she gave praises to God for another year

Lots of birthday wishes and blessings came through from her husband, Mr Osei, and many well-wishers

General Manager of Despite Media Group and lawyer Kennedy Osei's ever-gorgeous wife Tracy A. Osei slayed in a star-studded silver dress and heavy makeup to celebrate her birthday on April 14, 2024.

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy A. Osei in photos. Image Credit: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

Tracy Osei slayed in a birthday video and photos

Tracy Osei slayed in a sparkling long-sleeved dress for her birthday photoshoot. it was a mini dress that flaunted her well-oiled and fine legs.

The CEO of renowned Ghanaian fashion brand, Kency by Aprilsveriown, looked beautiful as she rocked heavy makeup that highlighted her facial features.

She posed beautifully and gave off a radiant smile in the video while the cameras flashed to take her pictures.

Below is a video captured during Mrs Osei's birthday photoshoot.

Kennedy Osei ESQ celebrates his wife on her birthday

In his birthday message to Mrs Osei, Kennedy Osei wished her a happy birthday and wished heavenly blessings upon her life.

"Happy Birthday, Queen. Wishing you all the heavenly blessings on this beautiful day."

He also unleashed his romantic side in the message by talking about her presence fills his heart with joy and happiness. He wrote:

"Your presence fills my heart with joy, and I am grateful for all the happiness you bring into my world. I will celebrate you today and everyday. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aprilsveriown God bless you "

Below is an Instagram post Kennedy Osei made to celebrate his wife, Tracy A. Osei.

Birthday wishes poured in for Tracy Osei

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for Mrs Osei as she turned a year older. Below are some of them:

iammzgee said:

Happy birthday beautiful! More blessings ❤

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

Happy birthday Beautiful

eddy_acquah said:

Happy birthday to you! Have the best year ahead

goldenmakids said:

Happy birthday Akumaa

seesa360 said:

Stay Blessed Mrs

kingsley.himself said:

Happy birthday, queen❤️

mskbymatildakudiabor said:

Happy birthday sweetheart God richly bless yr new age Obaa

gtwinssaladcourt said:

Happy birthday Ataa Maame..May God bless Your New Age.

Tracy Osei celebrated her husband, Kennedy Osei, with a romantic video

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracy Osei, the wife of Kennedy Osei, has posted a romantic video on her Instagram to celebrate her relationship with her husband.

They were seen happy and in love and showed some of the activities they have had together.

The video posted also celebrates their three years of marriage together and hopes for more successful years together.

Source: YEN.com.gh