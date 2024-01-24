Delay, in a TikTok video, made a joke about marriage, stating that she regrets not getting married in 2023 and shared her plans for 2024

The media personality said that she would do her traditional marriage by March and her white wedding by April

She even added that she expects to get pregnant by November, and got many of her TikTok followers laughing

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Delay, who goes by the name Deloris Frimpong Manso in private life, has shared her humorous marriage plans for 2024 in a recent TikTok video.

Media Personality Deloris Frimpong Manso Photo Source: delayghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, Delay jokingly expressed her regret for not getting married in 2023, saying that she missed out on the opportunity to have a lavish wedding with a lot of guests and gifts.

She then revealed her plans for 2024, saying that she would do her traditional marriage by March and her white wedding by April. She even added that she expects to get pregnant by November and deliver a baby.

Delay’s hilarious video got many of her TikTok followers laughing and commenting on her witty and sarcastic style. Some of them advised her to take marriage seriously and not wait too long. Most Ghanaians in the comments section also tried to guess who her future hubby might be. Names like Code Micky, Freezy Macbones and Dr Likee popped up.

Delayt sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dromo commented:

She is announcing in advance low key . By the time u people realize na she has marry

sarpongtilli reacted:

Delay if u no marry that macho boxer the way I go bore. But Please I want an invitation

empressakosua603 reacted:

okay, those like freezy to be our husby say F , those like Amerado to be our husby say M . oya let's vote

asked:

Dr likee, CodeMicky or Freezy???

Bisa Kdei marries

In another story, highlife singer and songwriter Bisa Kdei got married in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The singer's wedding was attended by Ghanaian stars, including Sista Afia, Sefa, and Gyakie, who performed for the couple.

A video of the wedding has emerged online, making his fans and Ghanaians curious about the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh