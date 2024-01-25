Ghanaian media personality, actress, and philanthropist Nana Ama McBrown has released another hilarious video on her TikTok page

In the video, she joked about needing money for the numerous plans she had in her head. She held several GH¢100 notes as she sat on the floor and bemoaned her predicament

The video has evoked laughter among netizens

Renowned Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and philanthropist Nana Ama McBrown has evoked laughter among netizens with a recent video she shared.

On TikTok, the famed actress shared a funny video of herself seated on the floor, bemoaning her financial troubles.

McBrown jokes in new skit

In the TikTok video, actress Nana Ama McBrown was seated on the floor holding wads of GH¢100 notes. Although she was holding a lot of money, the actress said it was still not enough to materialise all the plans she had in her head.

She used the TikTok sound of Kennedy Agyapong, a popular Ghanaian politician, to get her message across to the world.

At the time of this report, the video had gathered more than 50,000 likes and 200 comments on McBrown's TikTok page. Watch the video below.

Ghanaians who saw the video sympathised with her and acknowledged that her worries were valid. They also said they needed money to execute their plans.

Ghanaians react to the TikTok video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

efuapapabi said:

Mummy, I only need one of the money

stephenotis said:

I only need 5 pieces of the money you are holding to solve my plans

abenaobiomasigmail.com said:

Good bless our hustle, mum

veriskybae219 said:

if i get this one I swear i will very happy in this my life n i hope i will also bi a rich lady one day

