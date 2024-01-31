Ghana's disappointing stint at the ongoing AFCON has infuriated scores of Black Stars' supporters

The team's captain Andre Dede Ayew has finally apologised for the Black Stars' uninspiring performance

Musician, Sonnie Badu has shared a new video with a message targeted at Dede Ayew's detractors

Ghana's disappointing exit from the ongoing AFCON which forced the Ghana Football Association to sack coach, Chris Hughton has led to an upheaval towards certain players including, Andre Ayew.

On January 31, 20224, the 35-year-old Le Havre player and team captain of the Black Stars issued an apology to Ghanaian supporters.

While many Black Stars fans think Dede Ayew should be sidelined from the team, the Ghanaian gospel musician says otherwise.

Sonnie Badu backs André Ayew

André Ayew reached a historical career milestone equalling Rigobert Song's record as the player with the most AFCON appearances.

Despite his new record, the Black Stars' disappointing results against Mozambique have made him a target for many Ghanaian supporters despite his apology.

According to Sonnie Badu, the Black Stars still require the experience of its captain who scored twice in his first club game after Ghana's AFCON exit.

"We should respect the Ayew family and celebrate them... Dede has apologised. I've seen the GFA has also apologised. Now what's next?" the renowned gospel singer implored in his new video.

Netizens react to Sonnie Badu's to Dede's detractors

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Sonnie Badu's video after Dede Ayew's apology.

alvinmensah said:

They should give the young players chances…. We’re done with him

kobs1214 wrote:

Ghanaians appreciate Dede’s time dedication and service but it’s time to hang those international cleats up. #ThankYou.

elikem_the_gossip suggested:

He should up his fitness level and improve his game time. That one saf he won't play 90 mins. 10 to 15 mins he will get to play at the Black Stars.

gnfashionandaccessories added:

Dr. Baidu, respectfully- Can you please talk to Dede? It’s enough. He needs to step aside.

Countryman Songo to lead a demonstration against the GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that sports journalist, Countryman Songo, one of the Black Stars' fiercest critics, had shared his plans to lead a massive demonstration in protest of the Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration.

The journalist recently joined a few colleagues to petition Nana Akufo-Addo to halt the search for the Black Stars' new coach.

