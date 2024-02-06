Kyekyeku is shooting his upcoming movie 1957, and according to his cameraman, they spent GH¢ 2,500 on renting a single camera to shoot the film

Kyekyeku's movie premieres on March 6, 2024, and many Ghanaians have been anticipating the release of the movie

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kyekyeku recently announced his first movie project, titled, 1957, which has been anticipated by Ghanaians since she announced it. The movie is set to premiere on March 6, 2024, coinciding with Ghana's Independence Day.

However, making such a movie is not an easy task. According to Kyekyeku's cameraman, they spent a whopping GH¢ 2,500 daily on renting a single camera to shoot the film.

The camera they were using for the production was a Red Digital Camera, which is one of the most advanced and expensive cameras in the world. The cameraman explained that the camera was necessary to capture the high-quality visuals and details that Kyekyeku wanted for his movie.

Kyekyeku's movie has been generating a lot of buzz and anticipation among Ghanaians, who are eager to see what the film will be like. Some folks also doubted the cost of renting the camera.

Kyekyeku's expenses surprises many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwabena Guy Guy said:

Google price bi this $5,995.00 $500/mo suggested payments with 12‑month special financing

Dark’s iHub Gh commented:

Some cameras cost ₵30,000-40,000

directorscanzer wrote:

Boys can lie Red scalet the guy no no wat he day talk

Pious Owusu asked:

How much is the camera itself???

Ras Nene blesses Kyekyeku

In another story, Ras Nene, in a heartwarming video, prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after he won Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.

The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.

