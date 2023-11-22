Aba Dope, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, visited the market to get items for her restaurant business

The hardworking media personality carried a sack full of items on her head, winning the hearts of many Ghanaians

In the comments section of the video, many people praised her for her hardworking and down-to-earth nature

Ghanaian media personality Aba Dope shared a video on her TikTok page showing her visit to the market for supplies for her restaurant business.

In the video, Aba Dope could be seen at a shop selecting items to stock up on her restaurant. What caught the attention of many was her humble approach as she balanced a sack filled with takeaway packs on her head, showing her hardworking nature.

Ghanaians on social media were quick to praise Aba Dope for her down-to-earth nature and strong work ethic. The comments section of the video overflowed with admiration for the media personality, with many expressing their respect for her commitment to building and maintaining her business.

Followers lauded her for leading by example and demonstrating the value of hard work in achieving success.

Aba Dope wins hearts

@Qeenberry_6 said:

such a hard wrking lady every human could love God bless your hustle and continue to put smile on your face

Afiagolden024 reacted:

I love this woman, a celebrity with a hustling blood

Ruby Asamoah commented:

my pastor talked about u 2day, u know Aba Dope, she works hard and slay, I really love dat lady" he told us we are lazy

Gemegah Rosemary also wrote:

You are too real that's what I love about you

Aba Dope uses Alexa

In another story, Aba Dope, in a video, decided to give Alexa a try and asked the virtual assistant to play a Twi song for her.

The virtual assistant hilariously ignored Aba Dope's request as it probably did not comprehend what she said.

The media personality complained about Alexa ignoring her, sparking funny comments from her fans.

