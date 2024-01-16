Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, has revealed that he made a million pounds selling scrap metal in the UK at age 21

The leader of the New Force shared his political ambitions in an interview with Benard Avle on Citi FM's Point Of View

The businessman also detailed why he wants to be president of the country and how he made it as a business mogul

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, in an interview with Benard Avle on Citi FM's Point Of View, recounted how he amassed his first million pounds at the age of 21.

The source of this financial success, he revealed, was a combination of ventures in telecommunications and the selling of scrap metal in the UK.

He said that he started his first company, a telecommunications service provider, when he was 16 years old. He then expanded his business to include selling scrap metal, which he sourced from various places and sold to recycling companies.

He explained that he was able to make a lot of money from selling scrap because he understood the value of waste and the demand for raw materials. He said that he was able to negotiate good prices and build a network of suppliers and buyers.

Cheddar further mentioned that he invested $20,000 from his million-dollar earnings to establish a nightclub in Ghana, which he later sold and expanded his empire. The seasoned businessman has also built a real estate empire, setting up one of the biggest hotels in the country.

He has other investments, such as Belfast City & Property Management, Petronia City Construction, and Wonda World Estates. Cheddar has, in recent weeks, expressed interest in challenging the political status quo and is the man behind the New Force agenda.

Cheddar's mansion

In another story, popular Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, took a tour around his ¢39 million mansion, showing the beautiful interior and exterior features.

According to Cheddar, he acquired all his luxury through his estate development business.

In 2019, the confident young man organised a massive party that was graced by top-notch individuals in Ghana, including Stonebwoy.

