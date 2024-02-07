A new photo showing the current state of the burial place of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu surfaces a year after his passing

The picture was shared by Ghanaian Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah, who visited the site to pay her last respects before heading to Côte d'Ivoire for semi-final games at the 2023 AFCON

Many people reacted to the photo as it sparked emotions

Ghanaian Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah shared a new picture of the resting place of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu a year after he died in the untimely earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu's resting place. Image Credit: @chris_atsu and @klonobi

Source: Facebook

Picture of Christian Atsu's burial place emerges

Juliet Bawuah shared the picture on her verified X account, where she disclosed that the picture was the current state of Christian Atsu's burial place.

She stated in the caption that she visited the place before travelling to Côte d'Ivoire for semi-final games at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Finally got the courage to visit the resting place of @ChristianAtsu20 before leaving for AFCON.

In the caption, the Ghanaian Sports journalist wrote:

Christian was a brother and friend to many. He was welcoming and hearty. A year on, I hope he is smiling on us. I miss the Messi and Ronaldo banter. May you continue to find rest.

Below is a new photo of Christian Atsu's burial place a year after his death.

Ghanaians reacted to seeing the burial place of Christian Atsu a year after his passing

The picture of Christian Atsu's burial place touched many hearts, as many talked about how much they had missed him. Others also poured their condolences in the comments.

@kristinalbert91 said:

Rest on..this life no balance at all.

@jjamedgy5 said:

My condolences …. Losing someone is hard to deal with … I’ve been there so you can surpass it …

@Adjo1Wellington said:

Here lies the onetime AFCON player of the tournament. May his soul rest in peace.

"He'll be proud of me": Atsu's wife speaks as she dedicates new song to him

YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, dedicated her new song Lotus to him and released it on the day he passed away in the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

In a touching post on Instagram, she noted that the day Atsu died is always an emotional day for her and their three kids.

Many people said they loved the song and wished her well, as many celebrated the one-year passing of her late husband.

Source: YEN.com.gh