Hiplife musician Okyeame Kwame appeared in a one-hand outfit for Osebo's fashion brand launch

The Ghanaian entertainer looked confident in the stylish attire in a video posted on social media

Netizens have shared varied views over the clip, but many did not appreciate his sense of fashion

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has sparked a massive buzz over his choice of ensemble for Osebo the Zara Man's fashion brand launch on Friday, January 12.

The Woara hit singer appeared in a V-neck-shaped outfit with one hand. He wore footwear that matched the colour of his outfit.

Okyeame Kwame's one-hand outfit at Osebo's fashion brand launch causes buzz. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame's attire lacked luxurious embellishments. However, he wore large spectacles for the event.

"Rapper @okyeamekwame on the red carpet with unique style @osibo_the_fashionking fashion brand launch," Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa posted a video of Okyeame Kwame with the caption.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to the video of Okyeame Kwame

The video of the rapper stirred some level of debate among netizens. Many failed to admire his fashion sense.

Mporiummajesty asked:

Where is the fashion sense?

Richmond.amoh.104 asked:

Where is our culture in your designs?

Nana Maxim commented:

Is this not for women? Eii.

Everyone_luvs_clifford wrote:

Apron.

Chuuunliiii

Nurse …. He's out again!!

Okyeame Kwame justifies why he doesn't impose ideals on his family

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame disclosed that his wife and children do not celebrate Christmas.

The rapper had an interview on TV3 with Berla Mundi in which he narrated how life in his home differs from what most Ghanaians grow up in.

His controversial take was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with some hailing him for affording his family that much freedom.

Okyeame Kwame discloses his admiration for Kojo Antwi

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Okyeame Kwame expressed his admiration for the legendary highlife musician Kojo Antwi.

During an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Okyeame Kwame disclosed that Kojo Antwi is one of his critical heroes in the country's music industry.

The father of two stated that if he were to fashion his lifestyle like that of the legendary highlife musician, he would be like him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh