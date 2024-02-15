Reggie Zippy Finds Love Again After Bitter Divorce, Flaunts The 'Obroni' Lady On Val's Day (Photo)
- Ghanaian music star Reggie Zippy has shared photos of an obroni (white) lady he is now dating
- The member of the Reggie n Bollie music duo shared the photos in celebration of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14, 2024
- The photos of the new lover, which come barely six months after he announced his divorce from his wife, have triggered exciting reactions online
Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy seems to have started afresh following his recent divorce from his wife, Edith Ward.
Reggie Zippy, known in private life as Reginald Ainooson, announced the end of his marriage with Ward in a post on social media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
According to Reggie Zippy, who is one-half of the 2015 X-factor duo Reggie and Bollie, their breakup officially started last Friday, August 11, 2023.
Reggie Zippy flaunts new white lover
Barely six months after the breakup of his marriage, the rapper is putting the pieces of his love life together and has already found a new woman.
He shared lovely photos on social media on Valentine's Day, introducing his new girlfriend to the public.
In a heartfelt post, Zippy expressed gratitude for his new partner's love, saying:
"Meet my beautiful valentine, She is the reason why I was happy yesterday, today and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love❤️. #happyvalentinesday❤️," she said.
Reggie Zippy's fans excited for him
The photos shared by Reggie Zippy have caused his fans to get excited with the knowledge that he has moved on from his downside.
official_ffgarrsr said:
I’m happy for you ❤❤❤
hayam_dk said:
She's pretty
maame_yeboaah_1 said:
Happy valentine to you and my sister in-law
frema_melanin said:
You deserve this Happiness
drman_uel said:
Happy for you bro.. Congrats
Reggie Zippy narrates ordeals after divorce
Meanwhile, Reggie Zippy recently opened up about his struggles after the dissolution of his marriage.
The Ghanaian musician claimed he had been unable to talk to or meet his children since the divorce.
Some netizens empathised with him, while others believe he brought this on himself.
