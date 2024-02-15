Ghanaian music star Reggie Zippy has shared photos of an obroni (white) lady he is now dating

The member of the Reggie n Bollie music duo shared the photos in celebration of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The photos of the new lover, which come barely six months after he announced his divorce from his wife, have triggered exciting reactions online

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy seems to have started afresh following his recent divorce from his wife, Edith Ward.

Reggie Zippy, known in private life as Reginald Ainooson, announced the end of his marriage with Ward in a post on social media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

According to Reggie Zippy, who is one-half of the 2015 X-factor duo Reggie and Bollie, their breakup officially started last Friday, August 11, 2023.

Reggie Zippy has flaunted his beautiful white lover Photo source: @reggiezippy_official

Source: Instagram

Reggie Zippy flaunts new white lover

Barely six months after the breakup of his marriage, the rapper is putting the pieces of his love life together and has already found a new woman.

He shared lovely photos on social media on Valentine's Day, introducing his new girlfriend to the public.

In a heartfelt post, Zippy expressed gratitude for his new partner's love, saying:

"Meet my beautiful valentine, She is the reason why I was happy yesterday, today and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love❤️‍. #happyvalentinesday❤️," she said.

Reggie Zippy's fans excited for him

The photos shared by Reggie Zippy have caused his fans to get excited with the knowledge that he has moved on from his downside.

official_ffgarrsr said:

I’m happy for you ❤❤❤

hayam_dk said:

She's pretty

maame_yeboaah_1 said:

Happy valentine to you and my sister in-law

frema_melanin said:

You deserve this Happiness

drman_uel said:

Happy for you bro.. Congrats

Reggie Zippy narrates ordeals after divorce

Meanwhile, Reggie Zippy recently opened up about his struggles after the dissolution of his marriage.

The Ghanaian musician claimed he had been unable to talk to or meet his children since the divorce.

Some netizens empathised with him, while others believe he brought this on himself.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh