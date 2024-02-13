Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum popularly called Afua Singathon has caused a stir with new outfit

The exceptional entrepreneur looked exquisite in an African print dress that shows her smooth thighs

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of Afua Asantewaa in a stylish dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who has attempt a Guiness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has left her fans stunned with her new looks.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in African print dress. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaa

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-three lovely girls wore an off-shoulder African print dress that flaunted her smooth thighs.

Afua Asantewaa looked glamorous in a blond bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with well-defined brows while accessoring her look with beaded jewellery set.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa looks fabulous in an African print dress

Afua Asantewaa turned heads in a round neck African flared dress and blue shoes during her vacation in South Africa.

The tourism ambassador wore gold bracelet and matching anklet as she modelled beautifully in the viral video.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

official_reenart stated:

Finally, something for us the wig lovers

derby_atubiga stated:

Wow ❤️❤️❤️the hair is really nice❤️❤️❤️❤️

dorisamaetuaful stated:

My love for you increases every day ❤ My love, sweetheart ❤

adepa_blessed stated:

Wooosh

Mharmmha stated:

Love your skin

Estherabagna stated:

The true definition of "AFRICAN BEAUTY" ❤️❤️

gelic_bakes stated:

How come I die I don't see these posts early? I only see winners

Naalartey stated:

Thank you, queen of the land❤️

trish_asantewaa stated:

Stunning

Felicityyessah stated:

So lovely ❤️❤️

Francisfosuyaw stated:

Sweet, sweet Love

Signature stated:

Brown skin girl, may God's blessings continue to locate you.

akosuah_jolly stated:

Beauty

Afua Singathon Looks Glamorous In Glittering Corseted African Print Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who has frequently been seen wearing clothes with African prints after her Guinness World Record attempt.

Over the weekend, the diligent businesswoman gained the respect of the Kwahu locals with her appearance at a durbar.

Afua Asantewaa has received recognition on social media from some people for her impeccable sense of style and selection of matching accessories.

Source: YEN.com.gh