A group of 12 men stormed the street and caused a frenzy as they stepped out rocking oversized T-shirts, baggy jeans and baseball caps

The video was edited with 50 Cent's 2009 hit song In Da Club, which added a lovely twist to the swag walk of the men

Many people laughed hard in the comments as they talked about their fashion style and their swag walk

A group of 12 friends stormed the street in their exceptional fashion style and caused a frenzy as many people stared at them as they walked by.

Men in baggy trousers and oversized t-shirts. Image Credit: @gharticles

Men dressed as signature old-school rappers caused a stir

The men were dressed in baseball caps, baggy jeans and oversized t-shirts, the signature fashion style of old-school rappers.

They stormed the street and walked in unison as they walked with swag. The video was edited using American rapper 50 Cent's 2009 hit song In Da Club.

One guy wearing a red cap caught the attention of many netizens with his twist to the swag walk as he went low to the side while making hand gestures.

Video of men taking over the street with their exceptional fashion style.

Reactions to the video of a group of men in baggy trousers and oversized t-shirts

The video got netizens laughing hard as they talked about the group's fashion style. Below are thoughts from netizens after the famous blogging page GH Articles TV posted the video:

lavy_maserati said:

Heerh ... naaaa I give up the guy in the red cup meeehn

kelly_zookz said:

Ppl get time for nonsense paa during these hard times paa oobe under this hot sun for Gh here no easy kwraa oo

efia_tilapia_putinwaa said:

people's serious boyfriends

asanti_waa said:

Please they are not from kumelica wae peliodtt

niidesignz said:

They're not from Ghana na boggers be that

josh_ansu said:

The guy in the red cap

sarbah823 said:

Ni**a in the red hat killed it

chrisk.atia said:

Make we hide our girlfriends, anaa

