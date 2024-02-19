Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong were guests at the 10th-anniversary celebration of Best Point Saving and Loans

Renowned highlife artiste Dada KD was billed to serenade all guests invited to the event

A video of the millionaires spraying Dada KD with money while he performed has caused a stir online

Ghanaian highlife veteran Dada KD was billed as a guest performer at the recently held 10th-anniversary dinner of Best Point Savings and Loans.

During his mesmerising performance, the highlife musician got rousing applause from the audience as they danced freely to some of his classics.

The bank's millionaire founders approached the stage to shower Dada KD with cash. A video of the musician's response to the gesture from Despite and Ofori Sarpong has got many netizens talking.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong spray Dada KD with cash. Photo source: Instagram/UTVghana

Dada KD stops performance to pick money

While cash spraying has become usual in Ghanaian gatherings, many expect celebrities not to care about the money, but highlife legend Dada KD defied the odds.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Fatiah Fata Nkrumah hitmaker paused his performance to pick up the cash sprayed on him by Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

While he picked up the cash, Abeiku Santana, who was the MC of the event, suggested he focus on the performance and left the money collection for an assistant.

Netizens react to Dada KD's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Dada KD's stint with Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

jb_ankrah said:

Herh dada KD turn lumba be that he no dey give small money chance....you remember lumba has to use his leg to boot somebody sake of 50cedis someone threw on him Jack enye easy ooo

kona.du323 wrote:

Is Dada KD hungry.....cos eeeeiii he picked up the cash by himself.....I feel shy for him

georgedarke noted:

This one be "Accra stay by plan indeed"

millyblinksmilly commented:

Hw3 don’t pick n see the way town hot nu erhhhh

