Entrepreneur and presenter Aba Dope got many people laughing when she decided to take dance lessons with famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd

She talked about how it was a struggle for her to make some of the moves he instructed her to do

Many people in the comments noticed how she pronounced Dancegod Lloyd's name wrongly, while others rated her moves

Dancer Dancegod Lloyd gave presenter Aba Dope a dance tutorial, and the viral video has many analysing her moves and wondering whether she could become the next Afonita.

Dancegod Lloyd teaches Aba Dope how to dance. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope took dance tutorials from Dancegod Lloyd

In the video Aba Dope shared on her Instagram page, she made a voiceover talking about how she ended up taking dance lessons with Dancegod Lloyd and how her experience was.

She disclosed that the famous Ghanaian dancer came to her restaurant, Food Gist, to dine, and she seized the opportunity to learn a few moves from him.

She said she could not believe he had her twisting and turning her arms, and she felt uncomfortable when her bosoms and backside shook massively due to the moves he made her do.

Below is a video of Dancegod Lloyd teaching Aba Dope how to dance.

Reactions as Aba Dope learnt how to dance from Dancegod Lloyd

Many people commented about how Aba Dope mentioned Dancegod Lloyd's name during the voiceover of the dance video. Others also commented on her dance moves, saying she picked up the steps fast.

tokyo.wire said:

Dance de3ben …. Dancegoy goy

ama_vihiana said:

Sister Aba you can dance papa aaahhh gye wo ✌ay3 great moves

thebakerslounge_gh said:

Mention the name again and let me see something, Aba

sneak__innz said:

Come for more sneakers for dance lessons

_thativan said:

So do you have to tell everybody that he’s your speck

___realjerry_jay said:

Dance de3n???????

Bank worker challenged Dancgod Lloyd, showed off his moves

YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd, in a video, visited a Stanbic Bank branch where an enthusiastic staff at the office engaged him in a lively dance battle.

The happy bank staff danced energetically in his official office wear and went toe to toe with Dancegod, to the excitement of onlookers.

The video was shared by Stanbic Bank on their TikTok page, and many Ghanaians in the comments section were excited by the unexpected duo.

Source: YEN.com.gh