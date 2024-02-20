Shatta Michy has claimed to be one of the reasons Shatta Wale has become the talented artiste and admirable entertainer he is

Shatta Wale's former girlfriend, Michy, has sought to take credit for the musician's rise to fame and dominance on the entertainment scene.

According to Michy, who shares a son with Shatta Wale, she influenced the Dancehall music star and helped shape him into the captivating talent he is now.

Michy made the claim during a conversation with Efia Odo and others on the GH Queens reality show.

She explained that when she first met Shatta Wale, he lacked the captivating talent he is now known for. He was also not a character to admire.

"You wouldn't have loved this guy when I met him; we made him seem good so you would like him," Michy stated boldly.

After trying to claim all the plaudits for Shatta Wale's resurgence, Michy declared she was no longer interested in dating the musician, regardless of her supposed impact.

Michy's submission got Efia Odo tickled, and she smiled throughout before stating that she did not know Michy and Wale were a serious couple.

