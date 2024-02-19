Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has asserted that his global smash hit collaboration with American singer Beyoncé, Already, was Ghana's last chance to make it worldwide

The Melissa crooner added that Ghana should not compare their music awards to Nigeria's because they have better structures in place

He spoke in an interview with Jay Foley on 3Music TV

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has boldly stated that his song with American singer Beyoncé was Ghana's last chance to be put on the map.

He made the statement in a recent interview with Jay Foley and Olele Salvador.

Shatta Wale brags in a new interview

During the interview, Shatta Wale boldly said he got the only chance to make Ghana big, but people refused to support him.

Rapper Sarkodie got his share of Shatta's rants. Shatta Wale said even though Sarkodie has always wanted to create a song with Jay-Z, that dream has not yet been actualised.

He also compared Ghana's music awards to Nigeria's, discussing how they fly their Artiste of the Year to Dubai and other idyllic places. However, he continued, Ghana only gives plaques to their winners.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

kwajogilberto said:

Nonfa nkoaaa

kiraniayat asked:

how is it “our” last shot? He got the opportunity. the question should be, what did he do with it?

skillionsdj asked:

How did Shatta wake himself leverage on that chance?

cwesihighest exclaimed:

Lol why y'all involving narrowing down this circular music to God? I thought he only deals with music that have morals and preach about him? What has Shatta Music or Sarkodie music got to do with God? Lmao

primegambino wrote:

Beyonce featuring Shatta Wale, masa don't turn it

