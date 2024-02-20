NPP has announced its team to assist the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to break the eight

Dan Botwe will be heading the vice president's Campaign Strategy team whereas J.A. Kufour and Nana Akufo-Addo will be members of the Advisory Committee

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, will head the Operations team and will be assisted by Henry Nana Boakye

The members of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer’s campaign team have been announced.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, made the announcement at a press engagement on Monday, February 19, 2024.

This followed a National Executives Meeting where the list of members of the team was agreed upon.

According to the General Secretary, the team consists of credible individuals who will support the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to break the eight in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The flagbearer for the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be chairman of the overarching Campaign Coordinating Committee, with Dan Botwe designated as the campaign strategist.

Dr Bawumia’s yet-to-be-named running mate will assist him in coordinating the campaign whereas Dan Botwe will be assisted by Fred Oware and Nana Akomea.

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, will head the Operations team and will be assisted by Henry Nana Boakye.

The NPP campaign will be managed by Frederick Opare-Ansah, who will be deputised by Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darkoone, head of research and administration; O.B Amoah, head of the parliamentary campaign and Ibrahim Anyars, head of the presidential campaign.

Dr Gideon Boako will serve as spokesperson of the flagbearer, whereas Dennis Miracles Aboagye will be the director of campaign communication, and he will be assisted by Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeini as first and second deputies respectively.

See the full list below:

A. CAMPAIGN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

1. John Agyekum Kufuor

2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

3. All members of the National Council of Elders

4.. Frederick Worsemao Blay

5. Elizabeth Ohene

6. Rev. Joyce Aryee

7. Akosua Frema Osei Opare

B. CAMPAIGN OPERATIONS

1. Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director)

2. Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy)

C. CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN AND STRATEGIST

1. Dan Botwe (Chairman)

2. Frederick Oware (Deputy)

3. Nana Akomea (Deputy)

D. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT

1. Frederick Opare Ansah (Campaign Manager)

2. Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy — Research and Administration)

3. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Deputy — Parliamentary Campaign)

4. Dr Ibrahim Anyars (Deputy — Presidential Campaign)

E. ELECTORAL AFFAIRS

1. Peter Mac Manu

F. SENIOR CAMPAIGN AIDES

1. Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

2. John Boadu

3. Kofi Dzarnasi

4. Dr Susana Alo

5. Salifu. Saeed

6. Samuel Awuku

7. Anthony Abayifa Karbo

8. Dr Nyame Baafi

9. Nii Adjei Sowah

G. CAMPAIGN COORDINATORS

1. Joseph Cudjoe (Coordinator —Identifiable Groups)

2. Mavis Hawa Koomson (Coordinator — Coastal Zone)

3. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Coordinator- Middle Belt Zone)

4. Dominic Nitiwul (Coordinator — Northern Zone)

H. SPOKESPERSON FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

1. Dr Gideon Boako

I. CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

1. Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye (Director of Communications)

2. Yaw Adomako Baafi (Deputy)

3. Akbar Khorneni (Deputy)

4. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante (Coordinator, Social Media)

J. RESEARCH DIRECTORATE

1. Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah

K. FINANCE AND FUND-RAISING

1. Dr Alolo Mutaka

L. LEGAL DIRECTORATE

I. Frank Davies (Chairman)

2. Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy)

DIPLOMATIC LIAISON

Amb Edward Boateng

Bawumia outlines why he wants to be president

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported Vice President Bawumia's justification for wanting to be president of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia said, among other things, that he would make a good president because he has delivered impressively on his mandate as vice president and, when given the chance to lead the country, he will do more.

He made his case as he filed his nomination for NPP flagbearer on Friday, June 16, 2023, accompanied by hundreds of party supporters and several sitting MPs of the party.

Bawumia's running mate saga

The Vice President and NPP flagbearer is yet to name his running mate ahead of the December 7 polls.

Several names had been bandied about, including that of the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Recently, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that caused a stir.

However, he quickly clarified that he was not making any commitment to the NPP running mate slot.

